WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tensions persist in Indian business hub Gurugram after Hindu-Muslim clashes
The death toll increases to seven people following violence that erupted during a religious procession by Hindus in the Muslim-dominated Nuh district this week.
Tensions persist in Indian business hub Gurugram after Hindu-Muslim clashes
Gurugram hosts dozens of multinational companies, including Google, Deloitte and American Express. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Rabiul Islam
August 2, 2023

Traffic was lighter than usual and some streets deserted in the Gurugram business hub south of the Indian capital Delhi as authorities said the death toll from two days of Hindu-Muslim clashes in the region had mounted to seven.

The violence erupted during a religious procession by Hindus in the Muslim-dominated Nuh district on Monday, resulting in the death of four people, including two police personnel, and around 60 people were injured.

By Wednesday morning, two more civilians had succumbed to injuries, officials said.

The unrest spread to neighbouring Gurugram on Monday night and continued through Tuesday, with a mosque being set on fire and its cleric killed, and several shops and eateries being vandalised or torched.

"The conspirators (behind the clashes in Nuh) are being continuously identified. A total of 116 people have been arrested so far," Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana state where Gurugram is located, said on Wednesday.

RelatedImam killed after Hindu mob torch, open fire at mosque in India's Gurugram

Security forces on alert

Gurugram hosts dozens of multinational companies, including Google, Deloitte and American Express, in a district about 10 km (6 miles) from the nearest violence. It was not immediately known if they were open or whether staff had come to work.

RECOMMENDED

While schools in most of the area were permitted to reopen from Wednesday, several institutions opted to suspend physical classes and move online amid concerns for safety.

Police officials, however, said the situation was "normal" and all educational institutions and offices were operating as usual. However, orders banning the congregation of four or more people in public remained in force.

Security forces were also on alert for planned protests by Hindu nationalist groups, including in the capital Delhi.

"Additional forces have been deployed in the district and we are closely monitoring the situation," said Subhash Boken, a spokesperson for Gurugram Police.

Clashes between India's majority Hindus and minority Muslims break out occasionally, a sign of a deeply polarised country that India has become since its independence in 1947.

In 2020, over 50 people were killed in religious clashes in northeastern Delhi, the worst sectarian violence in the capital in decades. The trigger for the riots was a citizenship law introduced by the government the previous year that critics say marginalises Muslims.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US proposes critical minerals trade bloc aimed at countering China in rare move with allies
Gulf Clan, major Colombia drug cartel, halts peace talks after Trump-Petro pact
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters