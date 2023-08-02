TÜRKİYE
Türkiye rescues 80 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece
Turkish Coast Guard teams determined the presence of irregular migrants on two inflatable boats off the coast of Ayvacik district in Canakkale province.
Irregular migrants pushed into Turkish territorial water by Greek forces were saved by Türkiye. / Photo: AA / AA
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
August 2, 2023

Türkiye rescued 80 irregular migrants pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces in the Aegean Sea.

After being brought to the shore, the migrants were taken to the provincial migration authority for necessary procedures.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering vulnerable lives.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
