TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's 4th MILGEM ship to be launched this week
Built by Türkiye, warship is equipped with long-range effective sensors and weapon systems.
Pakistan's 4th MILGEM ship to be launched this week
MILGEM ships were built in Türkiye and Pakistan for the Pakistani Navy and equipped with long-range effective sensors and weapon systems. / Photo: AA / AA
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
August 2, 2023

As part of the MILGEM project, the fourth warship, named PNS TARIQ, will be launched on Wednesday in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi.

The MILGEM ships were built simultaneously in Türkiye and Pakistan for the Pakistani Navy by Türkiye's Military Factory and Shipyard Management Inc. (ASFAT).

RelatedTurkish-made MILGEM ships 'huge boost' to Pakistan's defence

Equipped with long-range effective sensors and weapon systems, the new generation corvettes are difficult to track due to their low radar cross-section and will increase the deterrence of the Pakistani Navy.

RelatedErdogan: Türkiye to help strengthen Pakistan's military infrastructure

The agreement for MILGEM ships between Türkiye and Pakistan was signed on Sep. 6, 2018.

RECOMMENDED

According to the agreement, two corvettes will be built in Türkiye, and the other two will be built in Pakistan, which also involves technology transfer between the two countries.

MILGEM vessels have a length of 99 metres (325 feet), a displacement capacity of 2,400 tonnes, and a speed of 29 nautical miles.

The first ship was launched in August 2021, the second one in May 2022, and the third in November 2022.

RelatedAnkara, Islamabad promoting defence ties for peace: Pakistani PM Sharif
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates