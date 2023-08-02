As part of the MILGEM project, the fourth warship, named PNS TARIQ, will be launched on Wednesday in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi.

The MILGEM ships were built simultaneously in Türkiye and Pakistan for the Pakistani Navy by Türkiye's Military Factory and Shipyard Management Inc. (ASFAT).

Equipped with long-range effective sensors and weapon systems, the new generation corvettes are difficult to track due to their low radar cross-section and will increase the deterrence of the Pakistani Navy.

The agreement for MILGEM ships between Türkiye and Pakistan was signed on Sep. 6, 2018.