Captain Thembi Kgatlana scored early in stoppage time to give South Africa a 3-2 win over Italy and a spot in the knockout rounds of a Women's World Cup for the first time.

Kgatlana scored the winner on Wednesday in the 92nd minute to set up a meeting with the Netherlands - sending Italy home.

Arianna Caruso scored twice for Italy and thought she had salvaged the draw they needed to go through with 16 minutes left, before Kgatlana's stunning late intervention.

The Italians were in tears at the end as their opponents celebrated a famous win.

"Over the last two weeks, I've lost three family members. I could have gone home but I chose to stay with my girls," said Kgatlana, who plays for Racing Louisville in the United States.

"Because that's how much it means."

Coach Desiree Ellis, whose side were beaten 2-1 in the last minute in their opener against Sweden and then drew 2-2 with Argentina, added: "This is just amazing. I thought they were incredible.

"I said we were going to fight for every ball. We said we're not going to give up and they were absolutely magnificent.

"This victory is for everyone back home, people that got up in the early hours of the morning to support us - that is for them."

Sweden topped Group G with nine points, followed by South Africa with four and Italy with three. Argentina finished bottom on one.

