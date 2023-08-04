The son of a former Nazi General once said, 'Don't trust us Germans' in an interview with a British news outlet."

As long as our economy is great," said Niklas Frank in a 2017 interview about the outrage over Germany's refugee intake, "and as long as we make money everything is very democratic, but if we have five to ten years of heavy economic problems, the swamp (far-right) will become a lake and then the sea and will swallow everything".

Niklas is an author and journalist and has written strongly against the far-right and his father, Hans Frank, who was the Nazi governor-general of occupied Poland.

Niklas's fears about Germany are sadly coming true, and it might not take several years of heavy economic troubles either as he had predicted. The troubles can engulf the country sooner.

Germany today is a melting pot of a fractured society where minorities live in segregated urban neighbourhoods, which have long been deprived of state funds to maintain and improve basic infrastructure.

Minority groups face high unemployment rates, and harassment by law enforcement agencies. They live under the constant gaze of a hawkish press, which is ever so happy to use them as a punching bag.

In short, migrant groups in Germany are just as disillusioned about their future and disassociated with the wider society around them as they are in France.

According to the latest figures, nearly 25 percent of Germany’s population or 25 million people come from a migrant background.

Lack of Trust

The case of Wafaa Albadry, a German-Egyptian journalist, gives us a window to look at the kind of problems minorities have to face.

Some three years ago, Albadry had a racist encounter with a security guard at a supermarket. She filed a complaint and the matter went to court but she lost. Now the State Prosecutor has accused her of lying and insulting Germany and the federal police.

All charges against her were dropped at the first court hearing. There was clearly no purpose to take the matter up legally. It could have only served as a tool to intimidate and bully those who speak out against discrimination.

Minority communities have repeatedly complained of a lack of trust in the authorities especially as they face a right-wing onslaught.

Germany has seen a consistent rise in far-right violence. Last year, the country registered 23,000 far-right crimes, a rise of over five percent over the previous year. These included over 1,100 violent attacks.

In the first three months of this year, there have already been 124 attacks on Muslims and mosques across Germany, however, Burhan Kesici, Chairman of the Islamic Council for Germany says that several more went unreported.

Muslims and other minorities with immigrant backgrounds do not trust the police and the justice system to take their complaints seriously and therefore most don't report race or religion-based crimes. In some cases, the complaints are brushed aside, painting the victim as the perpetrator instead as in Wafaa's case.

The stark disparity

Social mobility hasn't been particularly speedy in Germany, Europe’s industrial powerhouse.

According to an OECD report, a child, whose parents' earnings are in the bottom 10 percent of the population, needs six generations or 180 years to reach the average national income in Germany.