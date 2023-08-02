A sense of dread hangs over Nuh, a small town in north India’s Haryana state, where Muslims are in the majority.

Two days ago, the town and nearby districts were engulfed in “communal violence”, a reference made in India for inter-religious clashes.

As the police have imposed a strict curfew, some local accounts suggest that dozens of Muslim families have fled their homes, fearing both a second round of mob attack led by radical Hindu outfits and arbitrary police detentions.

Ramzan Chaudhry, a senior lawyer and activist from Nuh, told TRT World that there are at least 2000 Muslims, mostly men, who have fled their villages in and around Nuh.

“The number could be much higher. Almost all the villages have emptied,” Chaudhry said.

Salman (name changed), a resident of Nuh, spoke to TRT World at a time when he was fleeing his home along with his family.

Salman spoke about various aspects of his life — the difficult decision to leave home, the uncertainty it poses and the initial signs of violence. Then he inquired about an old video of 19-year-old Imam Saad, which has gone viral on social media in the last couple of days.

“Have you seen it?” he asked.

On July 31, at the height of the violence, Saad was shot dead by an angry mob while he was in a mosque in Haryana’s Gurugram district, often known as the "Millennium City" for being a hub of major multinational corporations and tech giants.

After his killing, the viral video surfaced on the internet. In it, Saad was seen singing a song that reflected his love for his country. "Hindu-Muslim baith ke khaye thaali mei Aisa Hindustan bana de ya Allah" (Oh Allah! Create a Hindustan where both Hindus and Muslims feast together.)

Saad’s killing happened a few hours after a Hindu procession turned violent 47 kilometres away in Nuh.

The administration of Anjuman Jama Masjid, where Saad was killed, said that the Hindu mob entered the mosque at midnight carrying guns, swords and lathis (bamboo canes) with the intention of damaging the mosque and hurting Muslims on the premises. They were also allegedly chanting Hindu supremacist slogans.

According to the latest media reports, the death toll has touched six, and over 50 people have been injured in the communal violence in Haryana.

The government has suspended internet services in the district until August 2 and imposed a ban on the assembly of more than five people to take back control of the streets.

The Procession

On the morning of July 31, the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), two extremist organisations that believe in restoring ancient Hindu supremacy in India, organised a religious procession in Nalhar, a village in Nuh.

The VHP says that the procession was stopped by a “particular community” and pelted with stones. The VHP did not explicitly name the community, but it is widely understood to be a reference to Muslims.

A VHP spokesperson described the “attack” on their procession as "part of a well-planned conspiracy."

Haryana’s Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, condemned the violence in Nuh but appeared to repeat the talking points of the VHP spokesperson, putting more emphasis on the disruption of the Hindu procession.