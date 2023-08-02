Members of the ultranationalist group known as Danske Patrioter (Danish Patriots) continued the desecration of Islam's holy book, the Quran, for the third consecutive day in Denmark's capital Copenhagen, burning a copy in front of the Turkish embassy for the second day in a row.

Under the protection of local police, the members of the group chanted slogans on Wednesday against Islam in front of the embassy and unfurled anti-Islamic banners as well as ones calling for a boycott of Turkish products.

Despite worldwide condemnation, members of the Danske Patrioter burned a copy of the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish embassy on Tuesday.

The members of the group chanted anti-Islamic slogans and livestreamed the extreme anti-Muslim incident on social media.

They also claimed to have burned a book allegedly written by Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen at the same location.

Chanting anti-Muslim slogans

Earlier on Monday, the same group in Copenhagen burned a copy of the holy book in front of the Saudi embassy.