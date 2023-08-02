WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israelis protest to 'fix democracy' after Netanyahu's judicial overhaul
The protesters argue that the government is moving all the power to one authority as it presses forward with the reforms.
Israelis protest to 'fix democracy' after Netanyahu's judicial overhaul
Israelis march in support of the judicial system during a protest against the plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul it, in Tel Aviv. / Photo: AP / AP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
August 2, 2023

Thousands of protesters waving Israeli flags have rallied in Tel Aviv against parliament's approval of a key judicial reform pushed through by the hard-right government in defiance of months-long mass protests.

"You have ruined the country and we will fix it. Democracy! Democracy!" chanted demonstrators in Israel's commercial capital on Wednesday, which has become the epicentre of anti-government demonstrations since the judicial overhaul was unveiled in January.

The proposals split the nation and triggered the biggest protest movement in Israel's history.

Despite the protests, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition allies approved in parliament last month a major clause of the package that critics fear open the way to more authoritarian government.

The amendment to the "reasonableness" clause was passed in the chamber on July 24 and aims to limit the powers of the Supreme Court in striking down government decisions the judges deem unreasonable.

"I'm against the government. What it's doing is moving all the power to one authority," protester Roei Ben Haim, 40, told AFP news agency.

"Once they ruin the system it becomes important to me to take to the streets to tell them it won't pass."

He said amending the "reasonableness" clause in itself was not important, but because "it's the first act the government wants to cancel" people "must show the government we're determined in the face of any action it takes."

The "reasonableness" clause is the first major component of the judicial revamp to become law.

Other proposed changes include allowing the government a greater say in the appointment of judges.

RelatedCalls for strikes continue in Israel after law weakening courts passes
RECOMMENDED

'No Supreme Court, no democracy'

Critics accuse Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges he denies, of trying to use the reforms to quash possible judgements against him.

Supporters of the judicial overhaul say that the powers of unelected judges should be curbed to boost the powers of elected officials.

Netanyahu's coalition government, which includes far-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, argues that the proposed changes to the judiciary are needed to ensure a better balance of power between elected officials and judges.

"There's no such thing as democracy without the Supreme Court," chanted the protesters on Wednesday evening.

Demonstrations have drawn support from across the political spectrum and among secular and religious groups, blue-collar and tech sector workers, peace activists and military reservists.

The proposed changes have also drawn criticism from Israel's ally the United States.

President Joe Biden himself has repeatedly aired concerns, urging Israeli leaders not to rush the increasingly "divisive" reforms.

RelatedIsraeli parliament approves contentious legal overhaul
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates