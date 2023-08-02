A museum in Rochester, New York, has returned ancestral remains of 19 Native Americans and funerary artefacts to the Oneida Indian Nation, striving for a “small step in the service of justice.”

The remains of Oneida ancestors, returned on Wednesday, include those of five men, three women and two adolescent girls who lived sometime between 200 to 3,000 years ago. A mix of pottery and other items traditionally buried with the dead were also returned, as required by federal law.

Hillary Olson, the president of the Rochester Museum and Science Center, apologised for the museum’s acquisition of the remains.

“We have perpetuated harmful practices including the excavation, collection, study, and display of Native American ancestors and their belongings,” she said during a repatriation ceremony in Rochester. “This repatriation does not change the past. But we hope that it is a small step in the service of justice.”

In 2000, the museum returned the ancestral remains of 25 Native Americans to the Oneidas.

The remains returned on Wednesday were dug up from at least six burial sites throughout the state sometime between 1928 and 1979. The remains were acquired during the museum’s excavations or were donated to or purchased by the museum, where they had been housed ever since.

“Events like this allow us to move past these failures with a chance for cultural institutions to take accountability and make amends,” Ray Halbritter, who represents the tribe, said at the ceremony. “Repatriation is more than the simple return of remains and cultural artefacts.”