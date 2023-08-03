The physical and psychological torture of inmates was a common practice at the US Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba, a former Yemeni detainee who spent 15 years there due to his name being similar to that of a terrorist suspect has said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Mansoor Adayfi highlighted how the US spy agency CIA used unreliable information from local informants to transport people from Afghanistan, Iraq and Yemen as well as other countries to Guantanamo.

Adayfi underscored that the US deliberately designed Guantanamo prison to evade legal restrictions, saying the US denies any wrongdoing concerning the facility.

“Guantanamo has a bigger goal. It turned out to be a military lab for experimenting on prisoners. At the same time, (then-US president) George W Bush and his administration invaded Afghanistan and announced the war on terror.

"They needed to show some results, so they brought people in orange jumpsuits and shipped them to Guantanamo as the worst of the worst. The only prisoners who are there are Muslims,” he said.

Institutionalised form of anti-Muslim sentiment

Emphasising that Guantanamo represents a standardised form of anti-Muslim sentiment, Adayfi said guards provoked inmates through insults and disrespect towards Islam and its sacred values.

He said that following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, the US attempted to cover up its foreign policy failures by stoking anti-Muslim sentiment, adding that inmates feared reporting the increased instances of discrimination against Muslims at Guantanamo.

Following September 11, Western countries and some Arab nations handed over dissidents and activists labelled as terrorists to the US, he said. He said that during that time, the US kidnapped and imprisoned people without trial.

Adayfi said discrimination and hate were minor offences at Guantanamo. After being tortured, prisoners were dragged through corridors covered in blood. During interrogations, he said dozens of people died, and no one raised their voice.