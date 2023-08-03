Extensive war crimes are being committed by both sides in the conflict that has been raging in Sudan since April, Amnesty International has said.

The Britain-based human rights group said in a report on Thursday that the crimes committed by the warring parties, led by two feuding generals, included sexual abuse against minors and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians.

"Extensive war crimes are being committed in Sudan as the conflict ... ravages the country," Amnesty said, adding there were "mass civilian casualties in both deliberate and indiscriminate attacks by the warring parties".

It said men, women and children have been caught in the crossfire as both sides launch frequent attacks in densely populated residential neighbourhoods, often using explosive weapons with wide area effects.

In most of the cases documented by Amnesty International, survivors said the perpetrators were fighters of the RSF or its militia allies. For its report, Amnesty said it had interviewed more than 180 people, primarily in eastern Chad where refugees from Darfur have fled, or remotely via secure calls.

The group said it had put its allegations to the army and the RSF, who had both responded "claiming adherence to international law and accusing the other side of violations".