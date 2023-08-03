The United Nations has called on countries to join efforts to contain the record-high traffic of US-bound migrants and refugees crossing the treacherous jungle region linking Panama and Colombia, known as the Darien Gap.

The "dramatic" numbers show a need for joint efforts to address the root causes of forced displacement and irregular migration, the UN refugee agency and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Official data shows 248,901 people crossed the dangerous stretch between January and July, surpassing the record high seen for all of 2022.

'Update on migration systems'