Thursday, August 3, 2023

1325 GMT — Ukraine and the United States started talks aimed at providing security guarantees for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff has said, a follow-up to pledges by G7 countries at last month's NATO summit.

Ukraine was told that the Group of Seven (G7) would draw up and honour security guarantees and help bolster its military in light of Russia's 17-month-old invasion of Ukraine.

The Kiev government sees the talks as an interim stage pending its accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization military alliance. At the summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, NATO leaders offered support to Ukraine but ruled out any notion of membership until the war with Russia is resolved.

Presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the agreement reached in Vilnius was "the basis for working out corresponding bilateral agreements".

"It is symbolic that the United States - our biggest strategic partner - became the first country with which Ukraine has started this process," Yermak wrote. "Through this process, we will create a successful model for other partners ."

More updates 👇

2333 GMT — Zelenskyy decries ‘revolting’ practices at recruitment centres

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decried "revolting" practices exposed during an audit of Ukraine's military recruitment centres and pledged to fix the system by placing in charge people who understood the meaning of war.

"We had a detailed conversation," Zelenskyy said after meeting Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and the head of the SBU security service, Vasyl Maliuk. "The investigation is revealing numerous abuses," Zelenskyy said. "And they are frankly revolting."

The probe of recruitment offices is part of a long-running campaign to root out corruption, a critical issue as Ukraine presses a campaign to join NATO and the European Union.

1915 GMT- Zelenskyy says frontline combat ‘hard’ but Ukraine 'dominates'

President Zelenskyy has said that Kiev's troops were faced with brutal fighting all along the front but were prevailing nonetheless.

"The occupiers are trying to stop our guys with all their might. The attacks are very brutal," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine began its long-awaited counteroffensive in June to push back Russian forces from territories in the east and the south but made modest advances.

1907 GMT — White House concerned over North Korea's possible munitions delivery

The United States remains concerned that North Korea will send munitions to Russia, White House national security advisor John Kirby told a briefing.

"Our information indicates that Russia is seeking to increase military cooperation" with North Korea, he said.

1850 GMT — US to help Russia's food exports if grain deal restored: Blinken

The United States would continue to do "whatever is necessary" to ensure Russia can freely export food if there was a revival of a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"In the event of a return to the agreement, of course, we'll continue to do whatever is necessary to make sure that everyone can export their food and food products freely and safely to include Russia," Blinken told reporters at the United Nations.

"We want to see that food on world markets. We want everyone to benefit from the lower prices," he said after chairing a UN Security Council meeting on food insecurity caused by conflict.

1325 GMT - Ukraine helicopter was flying low before crash - prosecutors

A helicopter that crashed in a suburb of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, killing 14 people, including the interior minister, had been flying at a low level in atrocious weather, prosecutors said.

The helicopter crashed in fog near a nursery on January 18 in what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called a "terrible tragedy" before calling for an investigation.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, 42, a prominent member of Zelenskyy's team in fighting Russia's military operation, and his first deputy were among the dead.

The helicopter had been flying to a location near the frontline. The Prosecutor General's office accused five emergency services officials of violating flight safety rules.

1324 GMT - Russia to cut oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September

Russia will cut oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day in September, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Within the efforts to ensure the oil market remains balanced Russia will continue to voluntarily reduce its oil supply in the month of September, now by 300,000 barrels per day, by cutting its exports by that quantity to global markets," Novak said.

1301 GMT - Germany reaffirms opposition to sending cruise missiles to Ukraine

Germany Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reiterated his opposition to delivering Taurus-type cruise missiles to Ukraine.

"We are still of the opinion that this is not our top priority right now," Germany’s dpa news agency quoted Pistorius as saying during his visit to the 23rd Mountain Infantry Brigade in the southern German town of Bad Reichenhall.

Concerns about the delivery are “obvious,” he said, adding: “We're not the only ones not delivering. Our American allies do not supply these cruise missiles either. Ours have a special reach.”

Ukraine has been demanding Taurus cruise missiles from Berlin in order to be able to attack the positions of the Russian armed forces far behind the front line.

But the German government is reluctant to do so because these missiles can also reach Russian territory.

0954 GMT - Russia fines Apple for not deleting 'inaccurate' content on Ukraine conflict

A Moscow court fined Apple 400,000 roubles ($4,274) for not deleting "inaccurate" content about Russia's offensive against Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.

TASS said it was the first time Apple had been fined for that offence.