Pope Francis, speaking months after a damning report on sexual abuse in Portugal, has said that the Church must submit itself to "humble and ongoing purification" and always listen to victims.

Francis made his remarks on Wednesday at a vespers service at a monastery in the capital of Portugal, where a report by a commission six months ago said at least 4,815 minors were sexually abused by clergy — mostly priests — over seven decades.

Speaking to bishops, priests and religious sisters, Francis spoke of today's "growing detachment from the practice of the faith," saying it had been accentuated by widespread disappointment and anger over the global abuse crisis and other scandals.

