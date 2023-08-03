CLIMATE
Typhoon Khanun causes deaths, damage in Japan's Okinawa, Kagoshima
Typhoon Khanun, now in the waters between China and Japan's southwestern islands, is expected to slow to nearly stationary movement before a weakening high-pressure system nearby allows it to turn east on Friday, Japanese weather agency says.
Khanun, which means jackfruit in Thai, had sustained surface winds of 162 kph (100 mph) with higher gusts Thursday morning. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
August 3, 2023

Some 166,000 households in southwestern Japan's Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures have been out of power as slow-moving Typhoon Khanun continued to bring heavy rain and gusty winds, prolonging the damage potential.

The storm in the East China Sea was heading northwest at a slow speed with gusts 222 kph (138 mph), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency on Thursday morning.

It was projected to change direction to move east towards the country's mainland through Tuesday, but its path was not determined, public broadcaster NHK said.

Two people were reported dead in Okinawa, a popular tourist destination some 1,600 km (1,000 miles) southwest of Japan's capital Tokyo, as of Thursday, NHK said.

A total of 41 people in Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures were injured, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Massive power outage

Naha Airport, located in Okinawa's capital city and the main gateway to the popular tourist destination, resumed operations on Thursday after shutting down for two days. Still, 304 flights were cancelled, the transport ministry said.

Local utility Okinawa Electric Power Co said 160,040 households, or about a quarter of all houses covered, were experiencing power outages as of 10:36 a.m. Japan time (0136 GMT), according to its website.

In addition, power supply was down for about 6,550 households in Amami islands in Kagoshima prefecture, north of Okinawa, according to Kyushu Electric Power.

Typhoon Khanun also forced schools and businesses to shut in northern Taiwan on Thursday, with nearly 40 international flights being cancelled.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
