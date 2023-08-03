Singapore executed a 39-year-old man who was convicted of trafficking heroin, the city-state's fifth hanging this year and the third in just over a week, authorities have said.

His punishment was carried out on Thursday, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a statement.

Mohamed Shalleh Adul Latiff was sentenced to death for possessing around 55 grams of heroin "for the purpose of trafficking" in 2019.

According to court documents, Mohamed Shalleh worked as a delivery driver before his arrest in 2016. During his trial, he claimed to have believed he was delivering contraband cigarettes for a friend to whom he owed money.

He became the 16th prisoner sent to the gallows since the government resumed executions in March 2022 after a two-year pause during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The execution comes less than a week after Singapore executed the first woman in nearly 20 years for drug trafficking despite condemnation from rights groups.