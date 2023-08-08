For Dursun Kaplan, a long day kicks off at 6 am at the Yedikule bostan (garden in Turkish), a verdant stretch at the heart of Istanbul.

The 55-year-old Dursun Bey (Mr. in Turkish) is one of 32 gardeners living among the gardens located along what were once the great protective moats lining the Land Walls of the Yedikule neighbourhood. “These 32 gardeners are engaged in agriculture, from the Topkapı gate to the Yedikule gate,” he says.

Dursun’s own plot stretches between the Silivri gate and the Belgrade gate, a 5,000 sq m area devoted to a variety of seasonal crops, from rocket, purslane, radish and black cabbage, to Yedikule lettuce and tomatoes.

Gazing at the trees he planted, which include black mulberry and kavak fig, with plane trees on the fringes, he notes as a matter of fact: “I keep growing these crops during eight months of the year.”

A crunchy heirloom

Among all these seasonal crops, one is uniquely local: Yedikule lettuce. With characteristically crisp, long and yellowish-green leaves, this vegetable is a bridge between the past and the present and is grown only in the Yedikule gardens. Its seeds are priceless.

Dursun Bey strolls down memory lane, stating, “In the past, people would climb up the walls to watch this magnificent province while savouring this lettuce.”

“Yedikule lettuce, one of the vegetable varieties created in Istanbul during the Ottoman era, is still cherished by its senior citizens. It is a crucial part of the collective memory and experience of this province,” says Aleksandar Shopov, professor of early Ottoman history at Binghamton University in New York.

In addition to the heirloom seeds of lettuce, purslane and chard, which Dursun Bey carefully stores in a corner of his hut, he plants basil seeds that were brought from Malatya province a few years ago. Following the Ottoman tradition, he says seeds are survival and lives up to his word by contributing to the preservation and spread of heirloom seed varieties at the province’s oldest farm.

Shopov tells TRTWorld, “In the early-modern period of Ottoman Istanbul, a large number of people were involved in creating new varieties of plants, including vegetables and flowers. Seeds were collected, preserved and exchanged in the city. Besides, seeds of new varieties of flowers and vegetables were developed in the city, like those of Langa cucumber, Yedikule lettuce and Arnavutkoy strawberry.”

A living history

With his face shining from the sweat of a hard day’s work, Dursun Bey takes a break on the banks of a moat under the shadow of a vine. “Earlier today, I harvested and piled 750 bundles of purslane,” he says with satisfaction.

It is pretty tiring and challenging, but worth it, he proudly adds, revealing his enthusiasm for continuing a cultural and ecological heritage of the province that dates back to the 5th century.

The Yedikule gardens are one of the unique examples of Istanbul’s long tryst with vegetable gardening. Back in the 17th century, Ottoman traveller Evliya Celebi described in his famous Seyahatnâme (The Book of Travels) that Istanbul hosted 4,395 gardens, covering nearly 16,500 sq m of the great city with fertile greenery.

In the present day, these traditional gardens surround the Land Walls — a series of defensive stone walls around Istanbul built between the 4th and 5th centuries — in the area known as the historical peninsula that extends from the Golden Horn in the north to the Sea of Marmara in the south.

These stone walls, which have witnessed the rise and fall of several empires across 1,600 years of history and have withstood the test of time despite a multitude of disasters, ranging from sieges, wars, earthquakes and fires, were added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1985, and to this day, stand out as key components of the urban fabric of this legendary city.

These formerly defensive structures, spanning 7.5 km in length, contain 10 spectacular gates whose historic names now adorn those of the surrounding neighbourhoods, as they have become integrated with the quotidian life of Istanbul’s citizens.

“The Yedikule gardens and the Land Walls are like an apple, cleft in two,” says Dursun Bey.

In this dynamic, teeming province of Istanbul, these gardens have persisted through constant transformation. Offering an impressive and ever-productive green space within a world-renowned heritage site, these gardens are truly unique.