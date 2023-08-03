Israel's Supreme Court has begun hearing the first in a series of appeals against a judicial overhaul being unfurled by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right coalition, which has set off an unprecedented domestic crisis.

The case being heard on Thursday by three justices pits the Supreme Court against the Knesset, or parliament, situated shouting distance away across a rose garden on a gentle Jerusalem hill.

A March amendment to a quasi-constitutional "basic law" limited conditions under which a prime minister can be deemed unfit, or incapacitated, and removed from office. The appellants - backed by Netanyahu's own attorney-general - want that voided.

"Clash Among Branches of Government - The First Test," read the main headline of the mass-circulation daily Israel Hayom.

Supporters of Netanyahu, who bounded back to a record sixth term in late December, cast Thursday's appeal - and others slated for next month - as a reminder of what they deem meddling by unelected judges in the democratic mandate of the coalition.

Critics see the Supreme Court as the last check on an executive working in lock-step with the legislature in a country that has no formal constitution.

'Judicial dictatorship'