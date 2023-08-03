India has launched a crackdown against pharmaceutical companies, with health ministry officials inspecting more than a hundred factories, following the deaths of dozens of children linked to made-in-India cough syrups.

At least four pharmaceutical companies, which had sold products in Cameroon, The Gambia and Uzbekistan, have been asked to shut down their operations in recent days.

In the latest case, authorities found violations related to manufacturing and laboratory practices at drugmaker Riemann Labs, whose cough syrup is suspected to be behind the deaths of a dozen children in Cameroon. The firm was asked to stop manufacturing on Wednesday.

India is one of the world’s largest drug manufacturers, providing generics and cheaper medicines to millions of people in developing countries. This year, its pharmaceutical exports are projected to grow to approximately $27 billion.

“This is not enough. I think the Indian government needs to do more,” says Dr Peter Adebayo Adewuyi, resident advisor to The Gambia’s Field Epidemiology Training Programme, who has closely followed the cough syrup-related controversy.

“It’s important to have a system in place to verify every batch of medicines being exported and to check the quality of raw materials they use to make those medicines,” he told TRT World.

Indian firms import raw materials from China, whose sellers have been found to mislabel chemicals. Without proper controls, tainted chemicals can easily get into medicines, making them potentially hazardous, Adewuyi says.

Almost all the deaths in Cameroon, The Gambia and Uzbekistan have been traced back to the presence of unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG) in cough syrups, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

For almost a century, DEG – a viscous, sweet chemical – has been known to cause mass poisonings when mixed with medicines. In most cases, like what happened in The Gambia, people taking a high dose of DEG suffer kidney failure and die within a few days.