Türkiye has "neutralised" a total of 942 PKK/YPG terrorists since January 1, including ones hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

"Fifty terrorists have been neutralised in the last week, including Iraq and northern Syria, with the strategy of eliminating terrorism at its source, which we resolutely implement," a National Defense Ministry official told reporters at a background briefing in the capital Ankara.

The total number of terrorists neutralised during the year has now reached 942, he added.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border to plot terrorist attacks, while the PKK/YPG – the group’s Syrian branch – has sought to establish a “terrorist corridor” in border areas of Syria, close to Türkiye.

Cross-border operations

Türkiye has launched several operations across the border, in northern Syria, to block the terrorist group’s plans.

The ministry official said that "one of the largest" ammunition depots belonging to the terrorist group PKK was seized in the Operation Claw-Lock region in northern Iraq this week, and a total of 15,400 pieces of anti-aircraft ammunition were confiscated.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

Terrorist groups continue to attack civilians and military units from other regions, especially in northern Syria, the official said.