As the sun sets over Istanbul, casting golden hues upon the city’s skyline, Fevzi Pasa Street in Fatih bustles with activity. Well-lit shops flank the avenue, some selling wedding dresses, some doner kebabs, making the entire neighbourhood feel unrelentingly vibrant and alive.

Just a couple of blocks down, four-centuries-old Semiz Ali Pasa Madrassa, which was designed by the legendary Ottoman architect Mimar Sinan in the 1550s, has become a meeting point for a diverse group of women from numerous countries, representing various ethnic and cultural backgrounds. Inspired by the Arabic term “majlis,” meaning “sitting room,” they call it “Sisters’ Majlis.”

Inside the madrassa’s ashlar walls, which seem to have softened with time, they sat in a circle on a recent afternoon – each one radiating her heritage through garments of differing colours. Their voices, tinged with accents from various parts of the world, made the ambiance warm.

Tucked inside the ancient Byzantine and Ottoman walls, Fatih district, the spiritual heart of Istanbul, is home to many mosques and madrassas. The entire district has been a melting pot of different cultures.

Amidst this hustle and bustle is Semiz Ali Pasa Madrassa, which has opened its doors to a “Sisters' Majlis.”

A Sisters' Majlis is a gathering in which women form a circle, or “halaqa” in Arabic, which becomes the centre point of learning. The concept of halaqa dates back to the era of Prophet Muhammad. After prayers, the Prophet and his companions would sit in a circle inside the masjid and engage in thought-provoking discussions.

In the mystical realm of Sufism, the act of sitting in a circle during a majlis is a profound symbol of fellowship and openness; a halaqa promises equal terms and inspires democratic consensus on problems.

The concept of majlis played a significant role in the continental expansion of the Ottoman Empire. They served as literary salons, of sorts, between the 16th and 20th centuries, and “encouraged the development of pan-Ottoman learned debates and a shared scholarly canon,” according to Helen Pfeifer's book titled Encounter After The Conquest: Scholarly Gatherings In 16th-Century Ottoman Damascus.

The Sisters' Majlis of today – which is part of the Majlis of Istanbul Muslims (MIM), an intellectual space created in 2019 to cater the city’s diverse Muslim thinkers – embodies the same spirit.

Ihsane, a 27-year-old halaqa participant at Semiz Ali Pasa Madrassa, sought to find a sense of belonging with Istanbul ever since she moved to the city eight years ago.

Currently a master’s student in International Relations and Politics, she recounts the day she left her home country, Morocco, to pursue higher studies in Türkiye feeling a sense of loss.

But at her first glimpse of Istanbul made her both elated and anxious – while the city’s landscape inspired confidence, its sheer size and speed were disconcerting.

“Your family is abroad and you have your studies. The society is big, the city is big and intimidating,” Ihsane said, describing the daunting task of navigating Istanbul as a foreigner.

In wanting to connect with the city on a deeper level and find a community, she came across several women who were eager to meet people and not just socialise, but also engage both spiritually and intellectually.

For Ihsane, the relationship between the local Muslim community and the city of Istanbul is one of reciprocity.

“Both entities take and give back in equal measure.”

In February this year, a few days after the twin earthquakes destroyed much of Southern Türkiye and northern Syria, the first Sisters' Majlis meeting was hosted by Bilim ve Insan Vakfi, a foundation that works out of the Semiz Ali Pasa Madrassa and not only provides scholarships to students but also offers courses on Islamic teachings.

“This is not about creating one sphere for international people [in which] to exist,” Ihsane clarifies. “We can call Istanbul home when we harvest together.”

Ihsane says it’s important for locals and international residents of the city to overcome the barriers between each other by sharing stories. At the Sisters' Majlis, several Turkish women engage with women from different parts of the world.

“Our soul moves with curiosity,” Ihsane says, “this our fitrah.”

In Arabic, “fitrah” means innate nature or original disposition. In Islamic theology, human beings are created with a disposition that guides them towards recognising and adhering to truth, promoting justice, and seeking harmony in their relationship with God, nature and fellow human beings.

Imagining cosmopolitanism

With its rich history, multicultural heritage and cosmopolitan present, the city of Istanbul echoes this notion of fitrah.