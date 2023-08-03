WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death reported after 'stabbing rampage' in South Korea
Several people stabbed and four others hurt by a car driven by the suspected attacker in the South Korean commuter town of Seongnam near the capital Seoul, police said.
Death reported after 'stabbing rampage' in South Korea
Rescue workers are seen near the site in the Seongnam district of Seoul, where at least nine people have been reported stabbed and four others hurt by a car driven by attacker. (Yonhap via Reuters) / Others
By Staff Reporter
August 3, 2023

At least one person has been reported killed after a 'stabbing rampage' in suburb in the South Korean capital, just two weeks after a similar attack killed one person.

According to reports, at least 12 other people were injured, either being stabbed or hit by a car driven by the suspected attacker on Thursday in the commuter town of Seongnam near Seoul.

One person has been arrested, police said in a statement.

The attack took place near the Seohyeon subway station in Bundang, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) southeast of Seoul, an official at the National Police Agency told AFP news agency.

Unverified images of Thursday's attack showed what appeared to be a floor stained with blood drops and at least one emergency medical helicopter.

'Safe streets'

One person was killed and three wounded in another stabbing attack in the South Korean capital on July 21.

RECOMMENDED

South Korea is typically an extremely safe country, with a murder rate of 1.3 per 100,000 people in 2021, according to official statistics.

By comparison, the United States has 7.8 homicide deaths per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bundang, an affluent satellite city of Seoul, generally has a reputation for safe streets and residential neighbourhoods but the two stabbings triggered concern online.

"The attack (near the) Seohyeon station is really terrifying," one wrote on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X.

"How can we feel safe and comfortable going outside with incidents like this happening?"

RelatedWitnesses recount horrors of South Korea's 'Hell-like' Halloween crush
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates