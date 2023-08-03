WORLD
3 MIN READ
Morocco stuns Colombia to reach last 16 in World Cup, eliminates Germany
Morocco is the first Arab or North African nation to go beyond the group stage at the Women’s World Cup, and the only one of eight tournament newcomers to advance.
Morocco's goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi (centre) celebrates her team's victory and qualification to the knockout stage after the end of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group H football match between Morocco and Colombia at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth on Thursday. (Colin Murty/AFP) / Others
By Staff Reporter
August 3, 2023

Morocco beat Colombia 1-0 to make it to the Women’s World Cup knockout round, creating yet more history at the global tournament jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Morocco’s winning goal came in first-half stoppage time, when Anissa Lahmari put back a penalty-save rebound.

The win meant Morocco qualifies in second place in the group, behind Colombia, and knocking two-time champion Germany out of the tournament.

No. 2-ranked Germany needed a win over South Korea in a game being played simultaneously in Brisbane, but was held to a 1-1 draw.

The Moroccans were trounced 6-0 by Germany in their debut game in the tournament, but bounced back with consecutive wins over South Korea and a Colombia team that had been growing in confidence after edging Germany.

Colombia had its best scoring chance in the 59th minute, when its 18-year-old superstar, Linda Caicedo, served a ball to the far post, which Daniela Montoya one-timed to the left of goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi. Er-Rmichi made a kick save, blocking the ball with just the front edge of her right cleat.

In the 69th, Caicedo, after a long run, stopped and leaned on the field barrier, reaching down to her left ankle and foot. She appeared hobbled for several minutes but stayed in the match.

Moroccan soccer fans have had plenty of celebrate with their national teams at the World Cup. The Atlas Lionesses had created history just by qualifying, and then just by scoring their first win. Beating Colombia to knock Germany out of the tournament was completely unexpected for most.

Morocco’s men’s team also made World Cup history last year.

In the 2022 men’s World Cup, the Atlas Lions advanced to the round of 16 for the first time since 1986 and became the first African or Arab nation to reach a World Cup semifinal.

Colombia wins its group for the first time in team history and is in the knockout rounds for the first time since 2015.

Morocco, as the Group H runner-up, will play Group F winner France in Adelaide on Tuesday.

Colombia will play Group F runner-up Jamaica the same day in Melbourne.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
