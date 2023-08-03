At least 17 people have been killed and 22 injured when a bus carrying locals and migrants plummeted into a ravine in northwestern Mexico, authorities have said.

Three minors were among those killed on Thursday, the civil protection agency in Nayarit state reported.

The injured were taken to hospitals in the area, while one passenger escaped unharmed, it said.

The bus was travelling from Mexico City to northwestern Tijuana, which borders San Diego, from where numerous migrants attempt to seek refuge in the United States.

There was no immediate confirmation of the victims' nationalities, though local media reported that citizens of India and Africa were believed to be among them.