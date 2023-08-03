WORLD
US-bound migrant bus crashes, killing more than dozen in Mexico
The bus was travelling from Mexico City to northwestern Tijuana, which borders San Diego, from where numerous migrants attempt to seek refuge in the United States.
Such crashes are a leading cause of deaths among migrants making the dangerous journey overland to the United States. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Eren Doguoglu
August 3, 2023

At least 17 people have been killed and 22 injured when a bus carrying locals and migrants plummeted into a ravine in northwestern Mexico, authorities have said.

Three minors were among those killed on Thursday, the civil protection agency in Nayarit state reported.

The injured were taken to hospitals in the area, while one passenger escaped unharmed, it said.

The bus was travelling from Mexico City to northwestern Tijuana, which borders San Diego, from where numerous migrants attempt to seek refuge in the United States.

There was no immediate confirmation of the victims' nationalities, though local media reported that citizens of India and Africa were believed to be among them.

Deadly roads

Deadly road accidents are common in Mexico, usually due to high speeds, poor vehicle conditions or driver fatigue.

Such crashes are a leading cause of deaths among migrants making the dangerous journey overland to the United States.

In February, migrants from Venezuela, Colombia, and Central America were involved in a bus crash between the southern state of Oaxaca and central Puebla that left at least 17 dead.

In July, at least 29 people were killed when a passenger bus careened off a mountain road and fell into a ravine in Oaxaca.

