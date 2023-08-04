WORLD
3 MIN READ
Decentralised governments not acceptable, says Libya’s PM
Libya's UN-backed leader Dbeibah has said that the nation's one goal is to focus on elections.
Prime Minister Dbeibah says successful elections will lead to stability for years to come. / Photo: AA Archive / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
August 4, 2023

Abdulhamid Dbeibah, Libya's prime minister under the Government of National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli, has said that "anyone trying to invent manoeuvres to secure an extension by creating new transitional stages" is attempting to "corrupt the state of stability so that the elections fail."

During a Cabinet meeting in the southwestern city of Ghadames on Thursday, Dbeibah said successful elections will lead to stability for years to come.

"There will be no new transitional period or parallel governments. We have one goal and one station, which is the elections, and we will continue our national mission until we achieve the desired result," he added.

He said, “The force majeure that thwarted the elections in 2021 is the unenforceable laws.” In this context, Dbeibah urged everyone to "take responsibility and leave the opportunity for initiatives that guarantee the existence of fair, impartial, and enforceable laws that are not detailed on any party, or that empower one party to the exclusion of others."

“I say to all those seeking power, if you are honest, give the people the right to choose their rulers through fair and transparent elections,” he said. He also urged ministers to "avoid provocative political rhetoric," saying it "destroys the project of true national reconciliation and fuels strife."

Ensuring stability for upcoming elections

On Wednesday, Libyan Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh emphasised the importance of forming a "unified government" in the country to oversee the upcoming elections.

Earlier on July 25, the House of Representatives adopted a road map for holding elections during a session in Benghazi, specifying the conditions and method for running for the presidency of the unified government that will oversee the elections.

Commenting on the move, the UN mission warned in a statement "against any unilateral initiatives to address the political deadlock in Libya."

These developments come within the framework of efforts to resolve the crisis over a power struggle divided between a government appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022, and the Government of National Unity headed by the internationally recognized Dbeibah.

During the November 2020 meetings of the UN-facilitated Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, it was decided to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in the country on December 24, 2021, but the polls could not take place on the planned date.

SOURCE:AA
