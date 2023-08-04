South Korean police have detained a man suspected of stabbing a high school teacher with a knife in the city of Daejeon.

Friday's stabbing follows a separate, apparently random attack on Thursday in which 14 people were wounded near a busy subway station in Seongnam.

Officials at the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency didn’t immediately release the personal details of the suspect in the attack on the teacher at Songchon High School, describing him only as a man in his late 20s.

According to police, the suspect waited for the teacher to step out of a classroom before stabbing him and fleeing the scene, which, according to officials, suggests they were acquaintances.

Police and fire department authorities did not specify the teacher’s health condition.

During Thursday’s attack in Seongnam, at least five people were hurt by the car and nine others were stabbed in a crowded leisure district near a subway, according to Yoon Sung-hyun, an official from the southern Gyeonggi provincial police department.

Authorities arrested a 22-year-old suspect at the scene and were questioning him. Police did not identify the man or offer any immediate information about a potential motive.

According to Park Gyeong-won, an official at Gyeonggi’s Bundang district police station, the suspect during police interviews talked incoherently and said he was being stalked by an unspecified source.

The suspect’s family told police he had a history of mental illness.

The attack was South Korea's second mass stabbing attack in a month. Last month, a knife-wielding man stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the capital, Seoul, killing one person.