Türkiye rescues 110 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece
Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law
Migrants pushed back by Greek authorities in Aegean Sea / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
August 4, 2023

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 110 irregular migrants on Thursday who were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces in the Aegean Sea.

Turkish teams were dispatched off the coast of Karaburun, Foca and Seferihisar districts in Türkiye’s Izmir province after the coast guard received information about irregular migrants on life rafts and in inflatable boats, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said in a statement.

The teams brought a total of 64 irregular migrants ashore.

Also, 24 migrants in an inflatable boat off Datca district in Mugla province were rescued after being pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces, according to the Coast Guard Command.

In a separate incident, 22 irregular migrants were rescued off Bodrum district in Mugla province after being pushed back by the Greek Coast Guard.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

SOURCE:AA
