WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan PM Sharif proposes parliament dissolution on Aug. 9: sources
The dissolution three days early would give Shehbaz Sharif and his allies more time to prepare for what is expected to be a bruising electoral battle with the party led by ousted former prime minister Imran Khan.
Pakistan PM Sharif proposes parliament dissolution on Aug. 9: sources
Parliament's five-year term is set to expire on Aug. 12. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
August 4, 2023

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has proposed that parliament be dissolved on August 9, three days before the end of its term, political sources said, paving the way for a general election by November.

Two members of parliament who attended a dinner hosted by Sharif on Thursday told Reuters on Friday that he confided in his allies that he would seek a dissolution next week and hand over to a caretaker government to organise the polls.

Parliament's five-year term is set to expire on August 12.

"He said he will consult his allies over the formation of a caretaker set up to hold the elections, and ... his proposal to dissolve parliament," one of the parliamentarians said.

The elections are due to go ahead after speculation they might have to be postponed because of months of political and economic turmoil in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people.

The Ministry of Information did not respond to a request for comment.

The dissolution three days early would give Sharif and his allies more time to prepare for what is expected to be a bruising electoral battle with the party led by ousted former prime minister Imran Khan.

RelatedPakistan PM Sharif signals national elections in October

Caretaker government

RECOMMENDED

A caretaker government has 90 days in which to hold a general election when a government hands over power early, as opposed to 60 days if the government hands over power at the end of parliament's term.

Sharif's coalition came to power after former cricket star Khan was ousted in a vote of no confidence in April 2022.

Ever since, Khan has been campaigning for a snap election and organising protests, which led to significant violence on May 9, raising tension with the powerful military.

Khan accuses the military of plotting against him. The military, which has ruled Pakistan for about half its history, denies that.

Nevertheless, Khan's party has faced a crackdown over recent weeks that analysts say was backed by the military.

The political crisis has played out alongside an economic one.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund's board approved a $3 billion bailout for Pakistan to help it tackle an acute balance of payments crisis and a dire shortage of central bank reserves.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations