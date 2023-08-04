Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has proposed that parliament be dissolved on August 9, three days before the end of its term, political sources said, paving the way for a general election by November.

Two members of parliament who attended a dinner hosted by Sharif on Thursday told Reuters on Friday that he confided in his allies that he would seek a dissolution next week and hand over to a caretaker government to organise the polls.

Parliament's five-year term is set to expire on August 12.

"He said he will consult his allies over the formation of a caretaker set up to hold the elections, and ... his proposal to dissolve parliament," one of the parliamentarians said.

The elections are due to go ahead after speculation they might have to be postponed because of months of political and economic turmoil in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people.

The Ministry of Information did not respond to a request for comment.

The dissolution three days early would give Sharif and his allies more time to prepare for what is expected to be a bruising electoral battle with the party led by ousted former prime minister Imran Khan.

Caretaker government