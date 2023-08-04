Police in Istanbul arrested 17 people over their suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group, security sources said on Friday.

The suspects, who are believed to be operating as part of the terrorist group and traveling to and from conflict zones, were arrested in an operation launched in four districts of the Turkish metropolis, said the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.