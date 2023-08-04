TÜRKİYE
Police arrest 17 Daesh terror suspects in Istanbul
Istanbul police conduct raids in 4 districts to arrest terror suspects. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
August 4, 2023

Police in Istanbul arrested 17 people over their suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group, security sources said on Friday.

The suspects, who are believed to be operating as part of the terrorist group and traveling to and from conflict zones, were arrested in an operation launched in four districts of the Turkish metropolis, said the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

