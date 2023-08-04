At least eight people have been reported killed when a freight train struck a pickup truck that was crossing railway tracks in an eastern province of Thailand, according to authorities.

The accident at 2:20 am local time on Friday (1920 GMT) also injured four people in the Muang district of Chachoengsao province, according to the State Railway of Thailand.

The 54-year-old driver, Wichai Yulek, told authorities he saw the approaching train and heard a warning horn.

He slowed, but passengers in the vehicle urged him to keep going. When he realised the truck was headed for a collision, he could not stop in time, the railway agency said.

Suraphat Prasop, 20, was in the truck carrying workers to Laem Chabang in Chonburi Province.

He told authorities that he saw the train approaching as the vehicle was about to cross the railway. Despite hearing the train’s horn blast three times, the driver did not stop, he said.