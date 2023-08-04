Cengelkoy is among the most cherished locations of Istanbul, her story coming alive in food destinations, waterside mansions, masjids, fountains, a church, a military academy, and in one of the oldest cemeteries in Istanbul.

For the proud Istanbulite, Cengelkoy is a mixed experience of some historical monuments – some renovated and some completely new. For the intrepid traveller, the kind who likes to get to know the stories that have shaped a place, every turn offers you tales from different eras – the past and the present.

Cengelkoy ’s story begins here, at the very beginning of the main road, where you will be met by not a historic fountain but a very new one.

Built in honour and memory of the young men and women from Cengelkoy who sacrificed their lives defending the sovereignty of their nation while foiling the coup attempt on July 15, 2016 – the “15 Temmuz Sehitler Cesmesi” is very close to the hearts of the Turkish people.

Made of a single slab of marble, the fountain bears a saying of Prophet Muhammad at the front and two verses from the Quran at the back, written in traditional Islamic calligraphy and referencing the sanctity of the efforts of the martyrs, assuring all that they were not in vain.

In honour of the lost lives, the fountain pours rose water on all Islamic holy days, a continuation of the Ottoman literary and artistic tradition that held the rose to be the epitome of beauty in all forms.

The shoreline of the Istanbul Strait has undoubtedly been home to the most valuable monuments for centuries, whether palaces, government offices, embassies, schools, hotels, or private waterside mansions belonging to the most successful artists, writers, and business owners, among others.

And so, walking further along the new fountain, at the end of a narrow, nondescript road stand two of the most valued waterside mansions in Cengelkoy – Sadullah Pasa Yalisi and Abdullah Aga Yalisi. Despite standing side by side, their stories could not have been more different.

With its near-unaltered facade, the 18th-century Sadullah Pasa Yalisi appears straight out of a storybook. However, its beautiful crimson wood exterior and Ottoman-style shutters do not tell a tale of romance but one of generational tragedy.

Sadullah Pasha’s wife would suffer a mental breakdown. Rumour has it that she spent the rest of her life only wearing pink, his favourite colour on her, and roaming through the garden of their mansion in the doomed hope that one day he might emerge from beneath the branches of their trees.

Renovated by the widely-acclaimed architect Turgut Cansever, the room she spent most of her time in, called the Pink Room, has been kept the very same shade of pink.

In contrast, the story of Abdullah Aga Yalisi is one of great optimism. Born into a poor family of boatmen, Abdullah Aga would rise to the highest levels of government offices, eventually being able to purchase a much-coveted spot along the waterside.

He would be the one to commission the building of Hamdullah Pasha Mosque, right next door, at the entrance of the ‘Tarihi Cinaralti Cay Bahcesi’, after becoming aware of the boatmen’s and carriers’ need for a place to rest and practice their faith.

Though having remained unused for many years and needing restoration, it was finally renovated and repurposed as a restaurant in 2009. Now the grounds for ‘Sutis’, it hosts lively, large crowds daily.

As you make your way along the main road, right across the renowned patisserie Seval, you will find a seemingly odd protrusion of marble, with a faucet at the bottom and what might look like a turban on top.

Well – it is not a turban but rather a cabbage! As absurd as that may seem, it is, in fact, not pointless.

During the Ottoman Period, in the games played at Topkapı Palace, there were known to be two main sports teams, the “Lahanacılar” (Cabbage Growers) and the “Bamyacılar” (Okra Growers). This fountain, one of the two existing in all of Istanbul, was built to support the “Lahanacılar” team.

Further along, stands a large yellow stone wall. If you look up, you will glimpse Aya Yorgi Greek Orthodox Church standing behind the wall.

Laid in the courtyard of the church – built in 1830 – are several unmarked graves. In the garden area, there stands a two-storey house, originally built as a school in 1875. Despite the increasingly fewer Ottoman Greeks present in Cengelkoy, Sunday masses continue to be held every week, bringing together the Christian community. Also worthy of mention is the annual event called “Throwing the Cross”, symbolic of Christ’s baptism, which continues to occur on the 6th of January every year.

As you progress along the shoreline and pass the waterside hotel, ‘Sumahan’ – housed in a renovated 18th-century wine factory – you will come across another crimson-coloured masterpiece overlooking the water.

This time, its story is not one of tragedy, though. Kaymak Mustafa Pasa Camii was built by Mustafa Pasa in honour of his deceased mother in 1744.

During the day, its large windows mirror the deep blue of the waves, while at night, its lights make it a majestic sight, competing with the lights of the bridge or even the moonglade.