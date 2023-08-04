Poland has detained a Belarusian man on suspicion of being part of a "Russian spy ring", according to Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski.

"Belarusian Mikhail A. took part in reconnaissance of military facilities and ports. He also carried out propaganda activities for Russia," Kaminski said on Friday on Twitter, adding the man was the sixteenth person held in connection with the alleged spy network.

Poland, a key ally of Ukraine, had previously made related arrests, including a Russian ice hockey player, also held on spy charges in June.

In a statement, the Polish government said the recently arrested Belarusian man came to Poland in 2021 and "maintained contacts with citizens of the Russian Federation, with whom he held meetings with in Saint Petersburg and Crimea."