A married couple from New York, dubbed "Bitcoin Bonnie and Crypto Clyde", has pleaded guilty to laundering billions of dollars in stolen bitcoin, prosecutors announced.

Prosecutors said on Thursday that the pair stole the bitcoin in 2016 using "advanced hacking tools." Authorities recovered the funds from wallets controlled by the duo.

Ilya Lichtenstein, 35, and Heather Morgan, 33, were arrested in February last year after the US government seized 95,000 bitcoin then valued at $3.6 billion.

Since their arrests, the government has seized another approximately $475 million tied to the hack, the Southern District of New York said in a statement.

In total, the couple admitted to laundering conspiracies arising from the theft of approximately 120,000 bitcoin from Bitfinex, a global cryptocurrency exchange.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Numerous laundering techniques