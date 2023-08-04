Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that no date has been set for Vladimir Putin's proposed visit to Türkiye but hoped that the Russian President would be able to make the trip in August.

"The date is not clear, but the foreign minister, head of the intelligence organisation, they are all holding talks,” Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

"Within the framework of these talks, I think that this visit will take place hopefully in August."

Erdogan’s remarks followed his Wednesday phone call with Putin, in which they agreed Putin would pay a visit to Türkiye in the coming days.

Erdogan also told Putin that Türkiye will continue its “intense” efforts and diplomacy for resumption of the Black Sea grain deal.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the deal, which it signed in July 2022 along with Türkiye, the UN, and Ukraine to resume grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February. Moscow has complained that the Russian part of the agreement was not being implemented.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

On Putin’s recent offer to send grain to African countries free of charge, Erdogan said: "We’re in line with Russia on this issue, that is, we will turn the grains coming from Russia through the Black Sea corridor into flour and we will transport (flour) to poor African countries and underdeveloped countries.”

Even now, Türkiye will continue to take these steps and give its support and aid to poor countries, he said.