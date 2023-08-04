WORLD
2 MIN READ
Georgia declares day of mourning after deadly landslide
Officials say the landslide in the northwest of the country was triggered by heavy rainfall, aggravated by recent erosion.
Georgia declares day of mourning after deadly landslide
The landslide and mudslide on August 3 also destroyed infrastructure, bridges and roads./ Photo: AA / Others
By Esra YAGMUR
August 4, 2023

Eleven people have been killed in a landslide in northwestern Georgia, while 35 others remain missing, the country's Interior Ministry announced.

Search and rescue operations were launched with 400 rescuers and two helicopters following the incident that occurred on Thursday evening in the resort town of Racha-Lechkhumi and the Kvemo Svaneti region, the ministry said in a statement on Friday, while the country's Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili declared that next Monday would be a day of mourning.

The rescue operation continued on Friday, with 210 people evacuated from the disaster area to safer locations. However, 35 people are still missing, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Gharibashvili arrived in the disaster zone and convened an emergency meeting to deal with the situation, the government said in a statement on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Only helicopters are being utilised in rescue and search operations because of the damage to bridges and roads caused by landslides.

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, the EU Delegation to Georgia expressed its condolences for the loss of precious lives in the incident.

"EU Delegation expresses heartfelt condolences to family and friends of those who tragically lost their lives due to devastating landslide in Shovi," the delegation said in a statement posted on X.

"We closely follow ongoing rescue & evacuation operations and hope that those missing and stranded in a disaster area safely return home," it added.

RelatedGeorgia withdraws foreign agent law after days of protests
SOURCE:AA
Explore
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations