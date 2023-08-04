A total of seven individuals who had fallen victim to modern slavery were successfully rescued in northern London in a joint operation involving the UK Metropolitan Police, Europol, Eurojust, and Romanian law enforcement.

"On an action day carried out in August 2023, police apprehended the Romanian nationals in multiple simultaneous raids carried out in London, UK, and Romania," Europol said in a statement on Friday.

"The investigation revealed that the suspects had been bringing vulnerable women from Romania to the UK. In total, eight victims were safeguarded as a result of the coordinated operation. Law enforcement seized a range of weapons, massive amounts of cash, jewellery and a luxury vehicle," it added.

Related Modern slavery on the rise, enabled by 'unfit' Western laws

Victims from Romania

According to Europol, the victims were typically lured from Romania and transported to the UK, where they were subjected to sexual exploitation.