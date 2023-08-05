A mosque in Germany received a threatening letter, an official has said.

The letter was addressed to the Eyup Sultan Mosque in the town of Bramsche in the Lower Saxony state on Friday.

"Continue like this. What we did to the Jews, we will do to you too. That day is not far away," it said.

The letter also contained insults directed at Islam.

Ahmet Irmak, president of the mosque affiliated with the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB), said that another mosque in the region received a threatening letter earlier this week.

Both the letters were sealed with NSU 2.0, referring to a neo-Nazi group responsible for a string of murders.