Saudi Arabia calls for immediate evacuation of its citizens in Lebanon
The embassy stressed o "the importance of adhering to the Saudi travel ban to Lebanon."
The kingdom did not specify which areas in Lebanon that it was advising its citizens to avoid. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
August 5, 2023

Saudi Arabia has called on its citizens to quickly leave Lebanese territory and to avoid approaching areas where there have been armed clashes, the Saudi embassy in Lebanon said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In Friday's statement, the kingdom did not specify which areas in Lebanon that it was advising its citizens to avoid.

The embassy stressed "the importance of adhering to the Saudi travel ban to Lebanon," the statement added.

Kuwait also issued an advisory early on Saturday calling on Kuwaitis in Lebanon to stay vigilant and avoid "areas of security disturbances" but stopped short of asking them to leave the country, according to a statement by the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry posted on X.

On Aug. 1, the United Kingdom also updated its travel advice for Lebanon, advising against "all but essential travel" to parts of Lebanon’s south near the Palestinian camp of Ain el Hilweh.

Ain el-Hilweh is the largest of 12 Palestinian camps in Lebanon, hosting around 80,000 of up to 250,000 Palestinian refugees countrywide, according to the United Nations' agency for refugees from Palestine.

