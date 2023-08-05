Saturday, August 5, 2023

2129 GMT – A university building in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine was in flames following Ukrainian shelling, the Russian-installed mayor of the city said.

"As a result of the latest attack on Donetsk, the first building of the University of Economics and Trade is on fire," Alexei Kulemzin, the Russian-installed mayor, said on Telegram.

He said preliminary information indicated the cause of the fire was an attack by Ukrainian forces using cluster munitions.

Ukraine, which received supplies of cluster munitions from the United States last month, has vowed to use them only to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers.

2210 GMT – Russia deploys fighter jet to intercept US UAV above Black Sea

The Russian Defence Ministry said it deployed a Su-30 fighter jet after it detected an MQ-9A Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) from the US approaching the above the Black Sea.

To identify the target and prevent any violations of state borders, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched the Su-30 fighter aircraft for air defence duties.

"The crew of the Russian fighter aircraft identified the airborne target as an MQ-9A Reaper reconnaissance UAV belonging to the United States Air Force," it said.

After the approach of the Russian aircraft, the UAV reportedly retreated from the border.

"The Russian fighter aircraft safely returned to its base, not allowing any violation of the Russian Federation's state border. The flight of the Russian aircraft was conducted in compliance with international rules governing the use of neutral waters in the airspace," it added.

2017 GMT – Zelenskyy says Russian bomb hits blood transfusion centre

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said a Russian-guided aerial bomb hit a blood transfusion centre in the town of Kupiansk in the eastern Kharkiv region.

"There are dead and wounded," he said on his Telegram channel.

Kupiansk is a railway hub fewer than 16 kilometres from the front.

Zelenskyy said rescue workers were extinguishing a fire at the scene and described the strike as a "war crime."

He did not say how many people were killed or wounded.

1848 GMT – Turkish foreign minister, Ukrainian counterpart discuss Black Sea grain deal

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba have spoken over the phone and discussed steps that can be taken for the revival of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, saying the Russian part of the agreement was not implemented.

It sought the loosening of banking restrictions and the ability to ship its fertiliser before returning to the agreement.

The agreement, signed in July 2022 in Istanbul by Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine, was aimed at resuming grain exports from Ukrainian ports halted due to the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022.

Türkiye has said that Western countries should try to address Russia's complaints and that it hopes Russia returns to the deal.

Russia says it would punish Ukraine for using sea drone to attack civilian tanker

Russia has said it would punish Ukraine for using a sea drone to attack a civilian tanker near the Kerch Strait in what it said was a "terrorist act" that threatened the lives of the crew and risked "a large-scale environmental disaster".

Both sides said that a Ukrainian sea drone full of explosives had struck a Russian fuel tanker overnight near a bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea, the second such attack in 24 hours.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would retaliate.

"The Kiev regime, meeting no condemnation from Western countries and international organisations, is actively applying new terrorist methods, this time in the waters of the Black Sea," Zakharova said in a statement.

"There can be no justification for such barbaric actions, they will not go unanswered and their authors and perpetrators will inevitably be punished."

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev suggested Moscow would launch more strikes against Ukrainian ports in response to Kiev's attacks on Russian ships in the Black Sea and threatened to hand Ukraine "an ecological catastrophe".

1812 GMT — Russian missile strike hits Ukraine aeronautics firm: Zelenskyy

A Russian missile strike has hit a facility of the Ukrainian aeronautics group Motor Sich, one of several companies requisitioned by the government since the war began, President Zelenskyy said.

"Today there was another Russian missile attack against our country. Kinzhals, Calibers. They hit Motor Sich" near Khmelnytskyi in western Ukraine, around 300 kilometres southwest of Kiev, Zelenskyy said in his evening address.