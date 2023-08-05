CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Mark Margolis, star of 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul', dies at 83
Stars and actors paid tribute to Margolis, who died in a hospital in New York after a short illness.
Mark Margolis, star of 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul', dies at 83
Margolis forged a successful career as a character actor, with supporting roles in films such as "Scarface," "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" and "Black Swan," as well as the HBO series "Oz." / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
August 5, 2023

Mark Margolis, who played the sinister, wheelchair-bound cartel don Hector Salamanca in acclaimed TV shows "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," has died aged 83, his family has said.

Margolis died on Thursday at a New York hospital following a short illness, with his wife and son at his bedside, according to a statement on Friday.

"Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston led the tributes, writing on Instagram: "I am very saddened today to learn of a friend's passing.

"Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of 'Breaking Bad' and 'Your Honor') intimidating and frightening on set."

Bob Odenkirk, the star of the spin-off series "Better Call Saul," called Margolis a "powerful screen presence."

An official "Breaking Bad" social media account praised "the immensely talented Mark Margolis, who – with his eyes, a bell, and very few words – turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television."

RelatedIrish singer Sinead O’Connor, who converted to Islam, passes away at 56
RECOMMENDED

Successful career

In the show, Margolis's character – the patriarch of the drug-smuggling Salamanca family, who suffers a stroke after being poisoned by a rival – is only able to communicate by tapping a bell with his finger.

Born in Philadelphia in 1939, Margolis moved to New York to pursue acting.

He forged a successful career as a character actor, with supporting roles in films such as "Scarface," "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" and "Black Swan," as well as the HBO series "Oz."

In 2012, he was nominated for an Emmy for "Breaking Bad."

He is survived by Jacqueline, his wife of 61 years, as well as their only child Morgan and their three grandsons.

RelatedEagles founding member Randy Meisner dies
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations