West Africa's regional bloc has said its military chiefs agreed on a plan for a possible intervention in Niger after the junta failed to restore civilian rule there following last week's coup.

Military chiefs from The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) were meeting in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Friday to discuss ways to respond to the crisis, the latest of several coups to hit Africa's Sahel region since 2020.

"All the elements that will go into any eventual intervention have been worked out," ECOWAS commissioner Abdel Fatau Musah said after the talks finished.

These included "the resources needed, and including the how and when we are going to deploy the force", he added.

"We want diplomacy to work, and we want this message clearly transmitted to them (the junta) that we are giving them every opportunity to reverse what they have done," Musah said.

Musah did not say whether ECOWAS would deploy such a force at the end of the one-week deadline given to the junta but added that the junta should reinstate Mohamed Bazoum as president in the coming days or “we will make them handover to the civilians authorities.”

Nigerian chief of defence staff asked the regional military chiefs to follow “a sense of urgency” and allocate the necessary resources as they had agreed.

“ECOWAS will not be used for coups. Democracy is what we stand for and democracy is what we will sustain,” said Nigerian Defence Chief Christopher Musa. He called for action to also address security lapses in West Africa, saying the latest mutiny highlights “the fragility of our region."

The bloc has already imposed trade and financial sanctions on the junta, with key electricity supplier Nigeria cutting its deliveries. In response, the junta has warned it would meet force with force.

Nationwide protests