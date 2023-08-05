WORLD
Saudi Arabia pushes for peace in Ukraine at Jeddah talks
Ukraine and its allies hope the meeting in Jeddah of national security advisers and other senior officials from some 30 countries — but not Russia — will agree on key principles on how to end Russia's war in Ukraine.
This May, the kingdom hosted Zelenskyy at an Arab summit in Jeddah / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sena SerimSena Serim
August 5, 2023

Saudi Arabia is set to host national security advisers and other officials in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah for talks on the Ukraine war in the latest flexing of its diplomatic muscle.

The meeting underscores Riyadh's "readiness to exert its good offices to contribute to reaching a solution that will result in permanent peace," the official Saudi Press Agency said on Friday.

Invitations were sent to around 30 countries, Russia not among them, according to diplomats familiar with the preparations. The SPA report said only that "a number of countries" would attend.

It follows Ukraine-organised talks in Copenhagen in June that were designed to be informal and did not yield an official statement.

Instead, diplomats said the sessions were intended to engage a range of countries in debates about a path towards peace, notably members of the BRICS bloc with Russia that have adopted a more neutral stance on the war in contrast to Western powers.

Food, energy security and peace

Beijing, which says it is a neutral party in the conflict but has been criticised by Western capitals for refusing to condemn Moscow, announced on Friday it would participate in the Jeddah talks.

"China is willing to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis," said foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

India has also confirmed its attendance in Jeddah, describing the move as in line "with our longstanding position" that "dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward". South Africa said it too will take part.

Speaking on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the wide range of countries represented in the Jeddah talks, including developing countries which have been hit hard by the surge in food prices triggered by the war.

"This is very important, because on issues such as food security, the fate of millions of people in Africa, Asia, and other parts of the world directly depends on how fast the world moves to implement the peace formula," he said.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude exporter which works closely with Russia on oil policy, has touted its ties to both sides and positioned itself as a possible mediator in the war, now nearly a year and a half old.

This May, the kingdom hosted Zelenskyy at an Arab summit in Jeddah, where he accused some Arab leaders of turning "a blind eye" to the horrors of Russia's invasion.

SOURCE:AFP
