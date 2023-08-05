A 19-year-old Palestinian has been killed in a raid by Jewish settlers on the village of Burqa, Palestinian state news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced late on Friday that Qusai Jamal Maatan was shot dead by settlers who stormed the village, which is located east of Ramallah.

He was killed when a fight broke out between the illegal settlers and Palestinian villagers.

The illegal settlers also brought animals with them to show that they wanted to establish a settlement by further confiscating Palestinian land in the region, WAFA said.