WORLD
2 MIN READ
Jewish settlers kill Palestinian youth in occupied West Bank
Nineteen-year-old Qusai Jamal Maatan was shot dead by Israeli settlers who stormed the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah, the Palestinian Health Ministry says.
Jewish settlers kill Palestinian youth in occupied West Bank
Hamas issued a message of condolence and called on Palestinians to mobilise to counter the attacks of Jewish settlers. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Rabiul Islam
August 5, 2023

A 19-year-old Palestinian has been killed in a raid by Jewish settlers on the village of Burqa, Palestinian state news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced late on Friday that Qusai Jamal Maatan was shot dead by settlers who stormed the village, which is located east of Ramallah.

He was killed when a fight broke out between the illegal settlers and Palestinian villagers.

The illegal settlers also brought animals with them to show that they wanted to establish a settlement by further confiscating Palestinian land in the region, WAFA said.

RECOMMENDED

Hamas issued a message of condolence and called on Palestinians to mobilise to counter the attacks of Jewish settlers.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also issued a statement condemning the armed and organised attacks carried out by settlers on innocent Palestinians in Burqa.

Since the beginning of this year, the occupied West Bank has been witnessing frequent raids and attacks by Jewish settlers under the protection of Israeli forces.

RelatedPalestinians mourn youth killed by Israeli troops in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:AA
Explore
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations