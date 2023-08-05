Police have arrested Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his lawyer said, after a court sentenced him to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts.

On Saturday, a court convicted Khan in an asset concealment case, handing down a prison sentence that could see him barred from politics.

"Judge Humayun Dilawar announced that involvement in corrupt practices has been proven," Pakistan State TV said. Khan was not present for the hearing.

The Islamabad High Court issued the arrest warrant after convicting Khan, with police in Lahore moving quickly to take him from his home to the Pakistani capital.

Khan has denied any wrongdoing and in a pre-recorded statement on X (Twitter) platform on Saturday, he told his supporters, "I have only one appeal. Don't sit at home silently."

"My arrest was expected & I recorded this message before my arrest... I want my party workers to remain peaceful, steadfast and strong," he said in the video.

"You have to protest peacefully until you don't get your rights," Khan exhorted his supporters.

Appealing the conviction

The sentence relates to an inquiry conducted by the election commission, which found Khan guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said in a statement they had already filed an appeal in the country's Supreme Court over the district court case.