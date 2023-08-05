Sharif's tenure expires on August 12. The caretaker government will take over from him to hold the elections in a maximum of three months.

The law minister, Azam Nazeer Tarar, told Geo News TV that it could take about four months to complete the census and draw new constituency boundaries across the country.

A former top official of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Kunwar Dilshad, told Reuters the elections due by November at the latest could be delayed by several months.

Related Pakistan PM Sharif signals national elections in October

It is not possible to complete that process and hold the election within the constitutionally required deadline, meaning the election cannot be held before February next year, he said.

Tarar said the decision was taken at a meeting of the Council of Common Interest, which included representatives from federal and provincial governments.

"It was a consensus decision to hold elections under the new census," the minister said.

The election commission will decide exactly how much time it needs, Tarar said.