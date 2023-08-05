WORLD
3 MIN READ
Japan and Spain advance to FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals
Japan is set to play against the winner of the match between Sweden and the United States, while Spain will face the winner of the match between South Africa and the Netherlands.
Japan and Spain advance to FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals
Japan possessed the ball for 65 percent of the match against Norway. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Emir Isci
August 5, 2023

Japan continued its run through the FIFA Women's World Cup, advancing to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Norway in Wellington, New Zealand.

Japan was 3-0 in group play, outscoring the opponents 11-0 on Saturday. Against Norway, Hinata Miyazawa capped the scoring in the 81st minute with her fifth goal of the tournament, leading all scorers and tying the goal record for a player from Japan in a World Cup.

Ingrid Syrstad Engen's own goal in the 15th minute gave Japan a 1-0 lead, but a Guro Reiten header in the 20th minute sent the match to a 1-1 tie at halftime.

For Japan, Risa Shimizu's goal in the 50th minute proved to be the game winner.

With 14 goals, Japan already has outscored the 2011 team that won the World Cup.

Norway didn't have much of a chance to fight back on Saturday as Japan possessed the ball for 65 percent of the match.

"We knew Norway were going to play to their strength but all of our players really worked hard," Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda said. "We made several adjustments in the second half and it was great that they led to the goals and the win."

Japan will play the winner of the match between Sweden and the United States in the quarterfinals.

RelatedMorocco stuns Colombia to reach last 16 in World Cup, eliminates Germany
RECOMMENDED

Historic victory for Spain

Aitana Bonmati scored in the fifth minute and added a goal 31 minutes later to lead Spain to a victory and a quarterfinals berth in Auckland, New Zealand. The win is the first ever in the knockout stage of any major tournament for Spain.

The Spaniards possessed the ball for 75 percent of the match and managed nine shots on goal compared to just one for Switzerland.

The only goal for the Swiss came on an own goal by Spain's Laia Codina when her pass evaded goalkeeper Cata Coll and went into the net.

But that was all Switzerland would get. Bonmati's second goal of the match, plus scores by Alba Redondo in the 17th minute and Codina in the 45th. gave Spain a 4-1 halftime lead. Jennifer Hermoso finished the scoring in the 70th minute.

Spain outshot Switzerland 18-0 in the first half.

In the quarterfinals, Spain will face the winner of the match between South Africa and the Netherlands.

RelatedSouth Africa reach Women's World Cup last 16 for first time, Italy stunned
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients