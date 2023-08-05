Thousands of Israelis have demonstrated in Tel Aviv and other cities against the hard-right government's judicial overhaul opponents see as a threat to democracy.

The reform package has split the nation and triggered one of the biggest protest movements in Israel's history since being unveiled in January by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition, which includes extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.

Demonstrators have kept up the pressure on the Netanyahu government with weekly protests across the country.

Several thousand protesters gathered on Saturday in the commercial hub of Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported.

Some were waving Israeli flags and chanting "Democracy, democracy".