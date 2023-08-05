WORLD
Lebanese PM says no cause for 'concern or panic' after travel warnings
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to review measures taken to prevent any harm to the public or tourists after clashes in the Palestinian refugee camp Ain al Hilweh.
Mikati said there had been "significant progress" in resolving the violence in Ain el-Hilweh. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
August 5, 2023

After several countries issued travel warnings, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said there was no cause for "concern or panic" about his country's security situation.

His remarks came after he met Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib in the wake of advisories from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Germany, according to Beirut-based National News Agency.

The meeting reviewed security measures taken to ensure stability and prevent harm to the public and tourists.

In the meeting, it was stated that progress had been made in political efforts to end the conflict that started on July 29 in the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp for Palestinians in the southern Lebanese city of Saida.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army denied allegations that there would be a raid on the Ain al Hilweh refugee camp.

The army said that the allegations were "untrue" and that the situation inside the camp was being closely monitored.

Travel warnings

The Saudi embassy on Friday urged its citizens to leave Lebanon quickly and avoid areas where there have been armed clashes.

The Saudi statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, stressed "the importance of adhering to the Saudi travel ban to Lebanon".

Kuwait on Saturday urged its nationals in Lebanon to stay vigilant and avoid "areas of security disturbances," but stopped short of asking them to leave.

Last week, Germany warned citizens not to travel to Palestinian camps in Lebanon, among other areas.

Britain advised against "all but essential travel" to parts of Lebanon's south, including near Ain al Hilweh.

Bahrain follows suit

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry also called on its citizens to leave Lebanon, it said in a statement on Saturday, following the same call from Saudi Arabia.

An earlier version of Bahrain's statement said it was due to "armed conflict", but an updated statement said only that it was "to protect them from being exposed to any danger."

In Ain al Hilweh, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, 12 people have been killed and more than 60 injured in clashes between Palestinian factions since July 29.

Around a quarter of the camp's 80,000 residents have been displaced by fighting there.

A cease-fire between the factions was announced on July 31, but occasional clashes continued.

