Sunday, August 6, 2023

Ukraine has said it suffered several waves of aerial attacks overnight, which Moscow said targeted military airfields, a day after a strike on a Russian tanker on the Kerch Strait.

The Ukrainian air force said Sunday it shot down 30 out of the 40 cruise missiles and all Shahed drones launched by Russia.

"In total, the enemy used 70 air attack weapons in several waves" in the night between Saturday and Sunday. - Ukrainian air force

It added that Russia launched three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles but did not say if they had been destroyed.

The Ukrainian armed force did not specify which sites were hit by the missiles that got through air defences.

The Russian army however said it struck "Ukrainian armed forces airbases around the settlements of Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region and Dubno in the Rivne region".

Home to a major airbase, the western Khmelnytskyi region located hundreds of kilometres from the front lines of the fighting has been repeatedly targeted during the war.

"Since yesterday evening, the Khmelnytskyi region has been attacked three times... most missiles were shot down" said local official Sergiy Tyurin.

Several buildings and the bus station were damaged, he said on Telegram.

1549 GMT - Ukraine confirms it hits 2 key bridges to Crimea

The Ukrainian armed forces have confirmed that they hit the Chonhar and Henichesk bridges leading to Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

"At around 15.00, the defense forces struck the Chonhar and Henichesk bridges, which are important communication routes of the invaders," the armed forces said in a statement.

Earlier, Russia said that Ukraine fired missiles at the Chonhar bridge that connects the Kherson region to the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.

1304 GMT - France condemns Russian missile, drone strikes on Ukraine

France has condemned "in strongest terms" Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine over the weekend.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said a series of Russian strikes on Saturday and Sunday left several dead and wounded.

“These Russian strikes deliberately targeted the civilian population which constitutes a new flagrant violation of international humanitarian law,” it said.

Quoting Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna's remarks, the statement said these "unacceptable acts constitute war crimes and cannot go unpunished."

“France will continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance to enable it to exercise its self-defense and will also continue to support Ukrainian courts and the International Criminal Court in combating impunity for crimes committed by Russia,” it added.

1251 GMT - Russia claims Ukraine attacked bridges to Crimea with missiles

Russia has claimed that Ukraine fired missiles at the Chonhar bridge that connects the Kherson region to the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed illegally in 2014.

“The bridge was damaged by a rocket,” Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine’s Kherson region, said in a statement on Telegram.

In a separate statement, Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-backed head of Crimea, claimed on Telegram that some missiles were shot down by air defense systems and that there were no casualties.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the claim, which could not be independently verified due to the ongoing war.

1056 GMT - Ukraine calls Jeddah talks productive, Russia calls them doomed

Kiev has said that the weekend summit on ways to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah was “a step toward implementing Ukrainian peace initiatives.”