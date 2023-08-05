Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy has announced the acquisition of missiles ranging from 300 to 1,000 kilometres (186 to 621 miles) after reports said the US is possibly placing armed sailors on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Hundreds of new strategic systems, equipment and weapons were delivered to the armed forces in a ceremony attended by Revolutionary Guard Corps General Comd. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami and senior military officials, according to state television on Saturday.

The weapons and equipment were manufactured by the Ministry of Defence and affiliated entities, including missile launch ramps, radar systems and hundreds of cruise and ballistic missiles.

"The enemy's presence has transformed into an opportunity for us. This has allowed us to capitalise on opportunities, boost the growth rate of our defence and military power production by breaking the chain of threats and dangers," said Salami.

Tanker seizures crisis

The US seized Iranian tankers carrying crude oil due to unilateral sanctions and attempts to auction the oil.